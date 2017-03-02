When you know you're going to run into your ex-boyfriend, there's no better person to have by your side than your protective big sis...Just take it from Bella Hadid!

The supermodel strutted her stuff in H&M's show at Paris Fashion Week and was forced to face The Weeknd as he performed during their final catwalk. Luckily, she had Gigi Hadid holding her hand to help get her through the awkward moment.

Elle magazine's Senior Fashion Editor, Nikki Ogunnaike, was there to capture the whole thing, posting the sister-power moment to Instagram with an all too appropriate caption: "That look you give your sister and she just knows @bellahadid @gigihadid @hm #pfw."