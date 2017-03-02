Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
When you first learned that celebrities are drinking bone marrow, you probably thought, "Yuck! I don't know if I can get behind this new health trend."
We get it. It doesn't sound appetizing. Yet, so many have rallied behind its positive effects. Shailene Woodley shared with David Letterman that she drinks a bone broth mixture every morning. Kobe Bryant, Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek are also fans, bringing us to ask, "Why?"
Nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia, who helps to manage the diets of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, explained why this mixture has become so popular.
"There are dozens of different nutrients found within bone broth, many of which can't be obtained easily from other commonly eaten foods. By regularly drinking bone broth or using it in recipes, you can help promote healthy gut integrity while reducing permeability and inflammation," he told us.
Beyond aiding digestion, bone broth promotes healthy, wrinkle-free skin. The collagen in the substance increases the production of elastin and other compounds that are responsible for the tone, texture and appearance of skin. Ingesting bone marrow helps to reduce the visible signs of wrinkles and decrease puffiness around the eyes. Even better, "many people report a decrease in cellulite when consuming foods and supplements containing collagen, since cellulite forms due to a lack of connective tissue," the nutritionist reported.
Better digestion, an end to puffiness, no more cellulite—OK, we're starting to get why people love bone broth.
But, before you head out the door for your bone broth, there's one thing to keep in mind. "Since the process extracts everything, it's important to consider the quality of the bones and the health of the animal that provided it," said Rhys Cazenove, the Founder and CEO of a broth company in Los Angeles. "At Brothee, we only use organic, grass-fed and grass-finished beef bones and organic, pasture-raised bones."
Is bone broth nutritional? Yes. Is this a celeb craze that'll last? That's up to you.