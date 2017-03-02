It's a girl!

Bristol Palin, who is pregnant with her third chid, is expecting a baby girl with husband Dakota Meyer. The couple announced the news on Instagram with an adorable photo that showed them staring into each other's eyes as they held a paddle that read, "It's a girl!"

She captioned the picture, "Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!!"

Only seven months after her whirlwind wedding to Meyer, Palin opened up in a blog post about how she always knew she wanted three kids despite having called off her engagement to her now-husband. "Dakota and I have been through trials in the public eye, and I am so thankful for where we are today," she wrote.