Buckle up.
American Horror Story boss Ryan Murphy tells E! News that Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton will be portrayed in the next installment of the FX anthology series, which will begin on the night of the 2016 presidential election.
However, it's not going to be focused on the two. They are more of a springboard.
"I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton," Murphy tells E! News, "and I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It's our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it's about the zeitgeist and what we're doing now."
When asked if Murphy has cast Clinton and Trump, Murphy replied: "No, not yet. We're halfway through the writing and not yet. But it's really, really fun. It starts on election night is all I'll say…It's very scary that night for many people. It's fun, you will like it. It's really a season that will have a lot of people interested and I think there's something for everybody in that season."
Murphy previously has revealed that Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will play the leads of season seven, but no other casting has been announced.
Murphy isn't yet saying whether Lady Gaga will pop back for her third AHS turn—she's busy working on the remake of A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper and going on a world tour, which is set to begin in August.
Last year, Murphy told EW that season seven would focus on some of the characters from Freak Show in season four, but no word on whether that concept still holds true.
The seventh season of American Horror Story is expected to premiere this fall.