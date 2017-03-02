Hugh Jackman Gives Skin Cancer Update and Sound Advice to All of Us

"It's a basal cell carcinoma, everything's fine," he said. "It is skin cancer but the least dangerous form of it, so it's just something I have to get out after being an Aussie with English parents, growing up in Australia, it's sort of the new normal for me. But everything's fine. People have been so lovely, thank you."

And he repeated some sound advice he has been giving fans.

"Wear sunscreen!" he said. "And get a check-up!"

"So here's the thing. One sunburn, you're susceptible to cancer. One. And all of this is 25, 30 years after, the doctor told me," he added. "Our rule, as kids, growing up, was you get burned and peel two or three times, then you're set."