Jennifer Lopez has it all, but her biggest blessings are her two children, Emme and Max.

The Shades of Blue star welcomed her twins with now-ex-husband Marc Anthony in February 2008 when she was 38 years old. While appearing on the Today show Thursday morning, J.Lo opened up to Savannah Guthrie about her "coconuts" and gushed about how much they've changed her life.

"They just make life so much better," Lopez said. "I'm forever grateful."

Lopez admitted she's particularly thankful for her two kids because at one point she worried she wouldn't have them. "I didn't have kids until later, and I almost thought that it wasn't going to happen for me," she continued.

"I'm very aware that I was blessed with that. I don't take it for granted for one day."