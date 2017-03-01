Every moment with Dream Kardashian is a good moment for Rob Kardashian.
In the middle of father-daughter time Wednesday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to Instagram where he opened up about his special relationship.
"Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl," Rob shared on social media. "She is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy."
"I literally can't get enough of this girl," he continued. "I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy, about to miss her so much. Love You baby Dream."
Amidst all the comments, sister Kourtney Kardashian decided to chime in by replying, "That's beautiful Bobby" with the heart emoji.
Less than two weeks ago, E! News learned that Rob and Blac Chyna are no longer living together.
According to a source, the pair is living in separate homes and some family members aren't even sure about their relationship status.
"Rob is focusing more on himself, the baby and work," an insider shared with us. "He's been focusing on his sock line more."
And while his romantic life may be private, the Arthur George sock designer can't hide his love for his baby girl.
Whether attending doctor checkups or enjoying kisses on Snapchat, Rob appears to be loving his title as father.
"She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend," Rob recently shared about his baby girl. "LOL I love her so much!!"
Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Mar. 12 at 9 p.m., only on E!