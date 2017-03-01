"I am so proud of this song. it's very different, and kinda unexpected," she continued to tweet. "It's complex and funny and sad and joyous and it'll make you DANCE. It's the first chapter of a story i'm gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. this is where we begin."

Lorde also announced that the single would be released with a video directed by Grant Singer.

In November 2016, Lorde opened up about her forthcoming album on Facebook, spilling emotional details of what's to come.

"Sometime in the last year or so, part of me crossed over," she wrote. "For one thing, I made a very deliberate choice to withdraw for a little while from a public life...As much as I love being full noise album cycle girl, it's been a motherf--king joy."