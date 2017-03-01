Now that some of the dust has settled, Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins are ready to talk about the Best Picture mistake at the 2017 Oscars.

The La La Land and Moonlight directors opened up to Variety after the award show, each giving his own two cents on the incident in which La La Land was announced the Best Picture, only for La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz to run out and reveal PricewaterhouseCooper's error—Moonlight was actually the winner.

"It's messy, but it's kind of gorgeous," said Jenkins of the moment he and the rest of the world realized his movie, Moonlight, had won. "You have these two groups of people who came together for a second. There's a picture with me hugging Jordan and Adele [Romanski, producer of Moonlight] has her arm on his shoulder. That's what the moment was."