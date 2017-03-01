Ariana Grande "Loved" Mac Miller Long Before They Dated

Four years ago, Grande was dating YouTube comedian Jai Brooks. Subsequent romances with Nathan Sykes and Big Sean followed before her relationship with Miller turned romantic. "We weren't ready at all...to be together. It's just timing," she tells Cosmopolitan (on stands March 7). "We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time."

The turn of events took Grande by surprise. "I've never looked at love as something that I need to complete me," says the singer, who kicked off her Dangerous Woman Tour Feb. 3. "I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete."

"You can still celebrate and be totally obsessed with each other," the pop singer tells the magazine, "but I want to feel a hundred percent myself so that I can love that person better."