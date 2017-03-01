It's no secret that Alicia Keys is a multitalented superstar.

But who knew the "In Common" singer had so much in common with Adele, Janis Joplin and Gwen Stefani? Jimmy Fallon invited The Voice mentor to play a game on The Tonight Show Tuesday. They took turns hitting a button, activating the "Musical Impressions" generator. Doing so gave them one random musician and one random song title to perform as that singer.

Keys went first, singing "Miss Mary Mack" as Stefani. Her rendition began in the vein of No Doubt's 1995 hit "Just a Girl" before Keys channeled Stefani's 2004 solo single "Hollaback Girl."

"She is going to love that!" Fallon said of Keys' Voice colleague. "That was great!"