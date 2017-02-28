Say it with us now: "I am Groot."

Chris Pratt made a special appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to debut the trailer for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The film premieres May 5 in 3D and IMAX 3D.

Posing as an audience member, Pratt talked to host Jimmy Kimmel, who pretended he had never heard of the franchise. "I play a character called Peter Quill. He's also known as Star-Lord. There's a hot green alien. We save the universe. There's a raccoon who has a machine gun, talks a lot of smack," he said. "There's a sentient tree who only knows how to say his own name..."

"Are you on drugs or something?" Kimmel asked.

"No, I'm not. It's a really good movie," Pratt insisted. "I think people are going to like it."