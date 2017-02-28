Want Britney Spears' killer confidence? Just spritz on a splash of her newest fragrance and hit the town.
E! News spoke exclusively to the pop star about the latest addition to her perfume collection, Fantasy In Bloom, and why she's so invested in helping her fans feel good about themselves.
"I love creating fragrances, and find inspiration everywhere," Spears shared. "I love helping women feel sexy, strong and confident, and I think my fragrances really reflect that. Each scent is a way for me to connect with my fans."
As for the inspiration behind In Bloom, Brit shared it's a passion for anything floral that steered her toward the sweet scent. She explained, "I love flowers, they always brighten my day and make it feel special. Fantasy in Bloom makes me feel like I'm smelling a gorgeous bouquet."
In Bloom, which comes packaged in a hot pink bottle decorated with white and gold cherry blossoms, brings out a different side of Spears than her first and ultra-popular fragrance, Fantasy. Spears told us, "For me, the original Fantasy is special because it expresses my feminine side, as well as my fun side. Fantasy makes women feel empowered, flirtatious and sexy."
Regardless of whether she's choosing a scent fit for day or nighttime, Britney also revealed spraying on perfume is a vital step in her beauty regimen. "I love wearing perfume! I'm always changing up my scents, depending on how I'm feeling. I like to choose the fragrance that matches my mood and whatever vibe I want to give," she added.
And speaking of her rules to live by when it comes to getting ready for the day, Brit shared this: "My beauty routine is super simple. I'm always outside running around with my boys, so I make sure to protect my skin with sunscreen. I never forget perfume before I run out the door."
E! News also dished with Brit about how she maintains such a stunning physique. Spears attributes her concert-ready bod to one popular workout routine, explaining, "I love yoga. It's a full body workout and I always feel so relaxed when I'm done." When it comes to nutrition, Spears said, "I usually go with slices of lean turkey to keep me going through a busy day."
Fantasy in Bloom by Britney Spears is available on Kohls.com