"This Is About to Be Wild!" Watch So Cosmo's Diandra Strip Down for a Bubble Bath Photo Shoot

by Jess Cohen

Diandra is turning up the heat on Wednesday's So Cosmo!

On the episode, the Cosmopolitan staff is in the Hamptons for the weekend, and while she's there, Diandra decides to strip down for an impromptu bubble bath photo shoot with the help of her co-worker Adam.

"We're gonna de-robe and I'm gonna have to position bubbles where they fit," Adam tells Diandra before they start the photo shoot in the bathroom.

After hopping in the bathtub, Adam directs Diandra and snaps pictures on his phone.

So how do the pics turn out?

Take a look at the video above to find out and see how the bubble bath photo shoot goes down!

Watch a brand-new episode of So Cosmo Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

