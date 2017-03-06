Diandra is turning up the heat on Wednesday's So Cosmo!

On the episode, the Cosmopolitan staff is in the Hamptons for the weekend, and while she's there, Diandra decides to strip down for an impromptu bubble bath photo shoot with the help of her co-worker Adam.

"We're gonna de-robe and I'm gonna have to position bubbles where they fit," Adam tells Diandra before they start the photo shoot in the bathroom.

After hopping in the bathtub, Adam directs Diandra and snaps pictures on his phone.