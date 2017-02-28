Amy Schumer already has regrets about her Netflix comedy special and it isn't even out yet. In the exclusive trailer for Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, which can also be seen on E! News on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 and 11 p.m., Schumer admits she's already regretting a certain wardrobe choice, a choice that even made it into the title of the special.
"Every comic has some special where they wear all leather and they regret it later," Schumer says in the trailer. "It's my f—king moment: Leather Special! Already regret it!"
Warning, there's some NSFW language in the trailer below.
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special premieres Tuesday, March 7 only on Netflix. The special, which features Schumer talking about her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, her newfound fame level and more, was also directed by the comic. It was shot at Denver's Bellco Theater in November.
"I tweeted out a photo of myself wearing just underwear, and that's when I learned the word you don't want people to use when a nude photo of you goes viral: ‘brave,'" she says in the trailer.
When the special was announced, Schumer said, "Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special. Maybe now they will look at my Stranger Things audition tape to play the demogorgon for season two."
Hey, a girl can dream.
"As a comedian, actress, writer, director, producer and best-selling author, Amy Schumer is a boundless threat and a one-of-a-kind talent. We couldn't be more excited that she's making Netflix her home for her next stand-up comedy special," Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, said in a statement when the special was announced.
Up next for Schumer is Snatched, her new flick opposite Goldie Hawn. It opens on May 12.
Netflix has a long list of comedy specials in the works, including new offerings from Tracy Morgan, Louis C.K. and Jerry Seinfeld.
Be sure to watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. for more Schumer goodness.