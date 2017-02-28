Amy Schumer already has regrets about her Netflix comedy special and it isn't even out yet. In the exclusive trailer for Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, which can also be seen on E! News on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 and 11 p.m., Schumer admits she's already regretting a certain wardrobe choice, a choice that even made it into the title of the special.

"Every comic has some special where they wear all leather and they regret it later," Schumer says in the trailer. "It's my f—king moment: Leather Special! Already regret it!"

Warning, there's some NSFW language in the trailer below.