One day after the 2017 Oscars, late night hosts tried to make sense of the Best Picture flub.

Initially, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced La La Land had been named the winner of the prestigious award, but it turned out Moonlight had actually won. The moment was incredibly shocking and awkward for everyone watching—in person or on TV—and PricewaterhouseCoopers continues to pay the price for its error.

Come Monday, James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Conan O'Brien made light of the snafu.

"There were a lot of surprising winners, a lot of surprising losers and a couple that were both," Corden quipped.

The British host made light of Beatty's confusion, saying he "didn't know if it was Christmas or Wednesday," but then turned the blame onto the accountants responsible for the gaffe.