"I went in to write songs for other people with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid. We were writing this song and I was like, 'This would really work for Rihanna.' I started singing lyrics like 'putting Van the Man on the jukebox' and I was like, 'Well, she's not really going to sing that, is she?'" Sheeran recalled. "And we sort of decided halfway through that we were just going to make it for me. This was the last song that was finished, and I just didn't put two and two together that this was even going to be on the album. I just kind of wrote it and was like, 'Oh, that was fun.'"

The original version of "Shape of You" has dominated the U.K. and Australian singles charts for seven consecutive weeks, and the song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. five times.