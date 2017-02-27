"We are all in that we in When We Rise."

While the ABC mini-series debuting tonight will chronicle the real-life personal and political struggles among a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement, writer and creator Dustin Lance Black wants you to know that this is no mere "us and them" story. In fact, he views the four-part, eight-hour event as something that the world as a whole could benefit from right about now.

"I could never have predicted the timing for the series. As a student of history, I'm not surprised. I know that history doesn't just move forward in terms of progress and in terms of equality. It's a pendulum," he told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos. "But I certainly know—and one of the lessons of the show is—the way to keep the pendulum moving forward is to hold hands with, and more forward with, other people, other minorities, and other social justice movements. And we haven't been doing that enough. I criticize my gay brothers and sisters, saying, 'Man, you can't be that self-interested. You've got to understand your connection to the black civil rights movement, to the women's movement, and you've got to move forward together.' Because then you won't be defeated."