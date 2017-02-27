For beauty lovers, the Oscars is just as exciting as the award show.

Last night, A-listers won big on the carpet, giving us enough beauty inspiration to last until the next award season. Of course, the stars didn't do it alone. They partnered with the best glam squads in the business to bring innovative, red carpet-worthy beauty looks to life.

Sure, Emily Ratajkowski's eye makeup or Taraji P. Henson's highlights aren't looks that you'd necessarily want to add to your morning beauty regime (unless you want to wake up an hour earlier). Yet, after talking to the beauty professionals responsible for their sultry gazes, red carpet beauty is more attainable than you'd think. Even though you may not recreate an entire look, these experts' hacks and tricks may be the secret to your next "go-to" look.