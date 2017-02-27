YouTube; CW; MTV; Starz
The final four is upon us!
TV's Top Couple is down to the wire, and we're just two rounds away from declaring a winner. In this round, we have some old favorites and a couple of newbies, and it's going to be truly fascinating to see who ends up on top.
In the first round, Outlander's Claire and Jamie (the 2015 winners) will face off against last year's runner ups, Magnus and Alec from Shadowhunters. Then, in the second round, Teen Wolf's Stiles and Lydia (who finally, finally became official this past season) will battle foreigners Isak and Even, from the Norwegian show Skam, which has somehow knocked out several major Top Couple players, including The Vampire Diaries' Stefan and Caroline, and last year's winners, The 100's Clarke and Lexa.
Now, for those of you who have definitely heard of Outlander, Shadowhunters, and Teen Wolf, but aren't familiar with the Norwegian television market, let us explain a bit about what this show is.
Skam (or "shame" in English) is a Norwegian drama that started in 2015 and airs both on the Norwegian channel NRK and on its website, with clips from the show being put online in "real time" with no warning.
According to Vulture's handy guide to the show, if the characters are at a party on Friday night, scenes from the party go up on Friday night, and no one knows when the next scenes will appear. At the end of the week, all the scenes from the week are combined into one episode.
It's sort of a Degrassi meets Skins, and each season revolves around a different teen character, chronicling their lives, especially when it comes to social media. Much of what happens on the show is based on interviews done by creator Julie Andem with teens all over Norway.
In terms of our poll, Isak (played by Tarjei Sandvik Moe) was the focus of the third season, which was basically Ivan's coming out story and featured his budding relationship with Even (Henrik Holm). The third season is also what launched the show into popularity all over the world, which is how they ended up in the running for TV's top couple.
Will they make it to the final round? That's up to you and your votes!
You have until Thursday, March 2 at 5 p.m. PT to vote in this round, so good luck and have fun!