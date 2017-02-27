As dedicated Bravoholics, we've learned a thing or two over the years. One: NeNe Leakes is very rich, bitch. Two: If you're trapped on Scary Island with nothing but satchels of gold, you ought to just go to sleep. And three: Not everyone's down to have their lives taped.

Ever since Kim Zolciak-Biermann introduced us to the idea of Big Poppa (if not the man himself) on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Bravo reality show's have experienced time and again the concept of the mystery lover. Whether he simply doesn't want to have his privacy invaded by cameras or he's got an identity to protect, the mystery lover haunts their significant other's show, referenced frequently in conversation, but never once appearing to put a face to the name. The latest instance of this unique sort of specter comes courtesy of Summer House's Stephen McGee, who's shared the story of his secret six-year relationship with a UK-based beau who comes from a high-profile family and isn't yet out of the closet.

Misery loves company, and lucky for Stephen, he needn't look any further than his network for some. There are plenty of Bravolebrities who know exactly what he's going through.