It was a finale to never forget.

While everyone watching the 2017 Oscars Sunday night thought the Best Picture winner would be announced, the audience would cheer, host Jimmy Kimmel would say goodbye and everyone would get up and leave in one fell swoop, the last moments of the Academy Awards were not so seamless.

It began with Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, two Hollywood legends, Oscar winners and former co-stars, who took the stage to present the last category of the evening, Best Picture.

However, it seemed something was a touch awry when Beatty paused in between revealing the name of the film on the card he was holding. He looked down, looked back up and looked at Dunaway, while viewers watched and waited.

Meanwhile, Dunaway urged him to "come on" and announced La La Land herself. While some thought Beatty's reaction might have been a simple jest, in hindsight, it was a sign that things were not right with the card.