Surprise...Savannah Guthrie made an early return from her maternity leave!
That's right, the Today host came back to work a few days earlier than expected, smiling from ear-to-ear while sitting at the news desk.
However, despite her glow, she'll be the first to admit it wasn't all that easy to part ways from her children, Vale, 2, and Charley, 2 months.
"Yesterday, I admit, I got a little bit weepy because it's a transition," Guthrie said on the show. "It's the end of an era."
She added, "It's been such a lovely and magical time."
Still, she's very excited to sit back in her anchor chair. "I'm delighted," Savannah gushed. "It's the best place to be!"
Upon her return, she also delighted viewers with a 60-second snapshot into her 12-week maternity leave, complete with precious photos and videos of her life after welcoming Charley into the world.
Congrats again to the host on her return!