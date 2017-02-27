Australian producer Jan Chapman was "devastated" when she saw her face on screen during the 2017 Oscars In Memoriam segment.
Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer and four-time nominee, passed away in October 2015, but instead of using a photo of her, The Academy accidentally used a picture of her friend Chapman, who is still alive.
"I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered," she told Variety. "Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer."
Patterson and Chapman worked together on The Piano.
The Academy has yet to release a statement on the gaffe. But this wasn't the only mistake of the evening.
When Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty took the stage to announce the Best Picture winner, they accidentally received the wrong card and said La La Land had won. But the truth was Moonlight won, so after some mass confusion and awkwardness, the cast, producers and director of Moonlight took the stage to accept the prestigious award.
BEI/REX/Shutterstock
"At first it was bittersweet," Moonlight director Barry Jenkins told E! News' Zuri Hall moments after the incident. "We're all friends, you know? We hope everybody can win. And those guys, we spend a lot of time on the road together, with all that crew and us. So, I wasn't surprised when they 'won.'"
"Any of these nine films could have been chosen. But then when the switch happened, I have to say, they were extremely gracious—so gracious, in fact, that I think it made the bitter sweetness and the shock even more," Jenkins, who received the award for Best Adapted Screenplay, told E! News. "I felt bad for them. I just love them. These things happen. I make movies. We film a scene, I don't know, 10-15 times...Nobody does those things on purpose. It wasn't malicious."
