Australian producer Jan Chapman was "devastated" when she saw her face on screen during the 2017 Oscars In Memoriam segment.

Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer and four-time nominee, passed away in October 2015, but instead of using a photo of her, The Academy accidentally used a picture of her friend Chapman, who is still alive.

"I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered," she told Variety. "Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer."

Patterson and Chapman worked together on The Piano.