You couldn't make this stuff up even if you tried.

In what is possibly one of the most bizarre endings to the Academy Awards in history, the wrong Best Picture winner was announced. Halfway through the speeches for La La Land, the producers announced that the winner was in fact Moonlight. Yes, we know, it's crazy. It's awkward. It's so absurd we all must be dreaming.

And those are the exact thoughts of everyone in the audience at the Dolby Theatre tonight. As it was all going down on stage, Hollywood's biggest stars were simply stunned. The camera panned back and forth between all the stars as they processed what was happening, showing faces that we can only describe as "agape."