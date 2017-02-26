Kevin Winter/Getty Images
It's life's simple pleasures that really make a person happy: The feeling of a cool breeze on a warm day, a morning stretch, or laying down to watch The Bachelor after a hard day's work.
Or, if you're Seth Rogen, getting to relive Back to the Future live on the Oscars stage.
As part of the 2017 show's segment about inspiration, the actor recorded a segment about the inspiration he culled from Michael J. Foxand the infamous movie series. He waxed poetic about the film and its impact on his life, including his awe over the costume designer's prescient taste. "If you saw Tilda Swinton wearing one of those outfits today, no one would think it was weird," he gushed.
And then, to make things really come full circle, Rogen got to grace the Oscar stage alongside his childhood hero to present an award. And, even better, they got to do so alongside a real replica of the DeLorean. Wait, actually, that's not all: Seth got to wear a pair of futuristic Back to the Future-style sneakers, natch.
The actor could barely contain his glee, telling the audience that all he needed to do was sing the Schuyler Sisters song from Hamilton in front of all of Hollywood and he would have completed his entire bucket list. And with that, the two new BFFs began the cutest duet we've ever seen. (Make that the cutest duet from two people who are definitely not singers.)
The Oscars 2017: Making dreams come true, one A-list actor at a time.