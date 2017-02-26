It's life's simple pleasures that really make a person happy: The feeling of a cool breeze on a warm day, a morning stretch, or laying down to watch The Bachelor after a hard day's work.

Or, if you're Seth Rogen, getting to relive Back to the Future live on the Oscars stage.

As part of the 2017 show's segment about inspiration, the actor recorded a segment about the inspiration he culled from Michael J. Foxand the infamous movie series. He waxed poetic about the film and its impact on his life, including his awe over the costume designer's prescient taste. "If you saw Tilda Swinton wearing one of those outfits today, no one would think it was weird," he gushed.