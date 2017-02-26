At last year's Emmy Awards, Jimmy Kimmelcame armed with some tricks up his sleeve. Or, rather, he came armed with his mom.

Midway through the show, the host revealed that the elder Mrs. Kimmel had been working hard all day to make a whole bunch of her famous peanut butter and jelly sandwiches—7,000 of them, in fact. It was a gag that got a great reaction out of the hungry crowd, and a great reaction on Twitter. It had all the makings of a viral hit: Cute shots of his mom, Instagram posts from celebs grubbing on their PB&J's. It also made him slightly infamous as, well, the guy who brings food.

So how do you live up to that? Now that Kimmel is hosting the Oscars, people want food. People expect food. People probably skipped lunch in preparation for another treat from Jimmy's mom.