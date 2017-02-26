When Hollywood arrived to the 2017 Oscars on Sunday evening, they came ready to break some records.

Even before emcee Jimmy Kimmel kicked things off from the Dolby Theater, Florence Foster Jenkins star Meryl Streep had already made history as the most-nominated actress in Academy Awards history with a whopping 20 (yes, you read that correctly) nominations.

Similarly, Viola Davisjust joined an extremely elite club of 22 individuals who claim the Triple Crown of acting. Her Best Supporting Actress win for Fences made Viola the first African-American person to have at least one Emmy, Tony and Oscar. About time, girl.