When Hollywood arrived to the 2017 Oscars on Sunday evening, they came ready to break some records.
Even before emcee Jimmy Kimmel kicked things off from the Dolby Theater, Florence Foster Jenkins star Meryl Streep had already made history as the most-nominated actress in Academy Awards history with a whopping 20 (yes, you read that correctly) nominations.
Similarly, Viola Davisjust joined an extremely elite club of 22 individuals who claim the Triple Crown of acting. Her Best Supporting Actress win for Fences made Viola the first African-American person to have at least one Emmy, Tony and Oscar. About time, girl.
As for Moonlight's Mahershala Ali, his incredible win in the Best Supporting Actor category made him the first Muslim to be honored by The Academy. Ali dedicated his acceptance speech to his wife and newborn son, in the process totally cementing his place in our hearts forever.
Then there's critically-acclaimed documentary O.J.: Made in America, which is now the longest film to ever win an Oscar. At 467 minutes, the O.J. Simpson-based project was made for the most dedicated of movie lovers.
The night is far from over, though, and that means there's still plenty of time for history to be made! Stay tuned for any more can't-miss moments that might just involve Lin-Manuel Miranda reaching EGOT status and La La Land becoming the most-winning film in Oscars history.
