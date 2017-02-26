There are no limits to a mother's love, especially when it comes to Andrew Garfield's mother, apparently.

The actor brought his parents, Lynn and Richard Garfield, and two friends to the 2017 Oscars, in which he is nominated for his first Oscar, for his leading role in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.

"My mum is cool as a cucumber about all this stuff," Andrew told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at Sunday's event. "She doesn't really care about this stuff."

"She's one of those perfect mothers that would love me if I was a murderer," he continued. "And she would come and visit me in jail and she would bring cookies, home-baked, and she would not look at me any different. She might go, 'I'm a bit disappointed in you for killing all those people.'"