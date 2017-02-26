Justin Timberlake is incredibly proud to have his gorgeous wife, Jessica Biel, by his side at the 2017 Oscars.

The famous couple stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and chatted with Ryan Seacrest about the exciting evening—starting, of course, with actress' stunning Kaufman Franco ensemble and Tiffany jewelry.

When asked who she was wearing, Timberlake couldn't help but intervene and say, "I call it perfection, baby!"

Cue the aww's and #CoupleGoals.

Though he was all for gushing over his wife, the singer played coy when asked about whether he'd be opening the show.