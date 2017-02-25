Prepare to say aww!
Katherine Heigl is back on Instagram Saturday with yet another absolutely precious photo of her newborn son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., but this time the entire Heigl-Kelley fam got in on the selfie fun. The actress is joined by hubby Josh Kelley and their two daughters, 8-year-old Naleigh and Adalaide, 4, for the photo opp, which features the family of five snuggled up in bed.
"Everything about this impromptu family pic makes me laugh and laugh and laugh!!! We may have a 2017 Family Christmas card winner here people!" Heigl captioned the moment. Let's be honest, we couldn't agree more.
Katherine and Josh welcomed their third child together in late December, and ever since then, it's been nothing but bonding time for the new mama and her bundle of joy. She's also gearing up to return to her blog, Those Heavenly Days, which she used to document much of her pregnancy experience.
Katherine also recently appeared on The Late Late Show, where she kind of, sort of teased to host James Corden that she might have used her friendship with John Mayer to leverage her then-new romance with Josh.
Meanwhile, after airing two episodes, CBS recently pulled Heigl's new show Doubt from their lineup. The legal drama, which also co-starred Laverne Coxand Steven Pasquale, will be filled by a rebroadcast of Bull; then Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders will premiere its second season in Doubt's spot on March 8.
Regarless, it appears as if Katherine is focused entirely on enjoying some sweet moments with her loved ones, and lucky for fans, she's sharing a piece of them!