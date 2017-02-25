Hugh Jackman Breaks His Wolverine Diet in the Most Delicious Way

If you're thinking of ending a diet, take a page from Hugh Jackman's menu.
After 17 years, the actor starred as Wolverine for the ninth and last time (allegedly) in the X-Men spinoff film Logan, which is set for release on March 3. He appeared on NBC's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday to talk about the movie. While backstage in his dressing room, he decided to have a little snack.
Make that a humongous snack. Make that the Wolverine of snacks. He posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself holding a fettuccine dish large enough to feed a whole group of X-Men, courtesy of celebrity chef Mario Batali.
"Happy Break The Wolverine Diet! @mariobatali you are legend! @jimmyfallon @wponx @20thcenturyfox," Jackman wrote.
"The new @thehughjackman #wolverine diet includes pasta. lots of pasta," Batali said.
The photo also showed a smaller plate with a mostly eaten portion of pasta sitting alongside a glass of red wine. Now that's a way to break a diet!
Jackman said on The Tonight Show that his Wolverine diet consisted of boiled chicken, broccoli and cauliflower.
"It's not like I never had a cheat meal, 'cause I did," the actor said. "But for 17 years, I've kind of known, 'Well, next year, you gotta get into shape...' It kind of puts a bit of a damper on things."
Jackman also said he sought advice from his friend Jerry Seinfeld about whether to stop playing Wolverine.
He said he asked the comedy actor and comic why he decided to end Seinfeld when he did.
"He was very clear," Jackman said. "He said, 'Look, when you're creating something, it's very important not to run yourself dry. It's not about finishing on top, necessarily, but making sure that you creatively still have something left, which propels you into whatever's next.' And as he was talking to me, I went home and I said [to my wife], 'Deb, this is it. This is the last one.'"
