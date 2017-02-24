Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to the final presenters for the 2017 Oscars.

As the countdown officially begins for the 89th Annual Academy Awards, E! News can reveal a few more familiar faces taking the stage inside the Dolby Theatre and serving as presenters Sunday night.

Hollywood veterans including Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling, Salma Hayek and Meryl Streep are part of the final group of Oscar presenters.

Hidden Figures stars Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Henson are included as well as funny men Seth Rogen and Vince Vaughn.

Jason Bateman, Warren Beatty, Sofia Boutella, Faye Dunaway, Michael J. Fox and Dev Patel round out the A-list names.