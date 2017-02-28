Erika Jayne's next step is the dance floor—but first, she took a spin in our hot seat!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sat down with us recently in New York to dish on RHBH's current plot twists, the making of her video for her latest song, "XXpen$ive," and her plans to make more music.
Plus, Jayne took the E!Q in 42, revealing her first-ever job, who she would be for a day if she could be anybody, and her favorite way to work up a sweat, among other fun new facts about herself.
Of course she couldn't spill on the really big news right then, the project that's going to be taking up gobs of her time in the coming weeks.
That's right, E! News exclusively learned last week that Jayne will be competing on the next season of Dancing With the Stars. She follows in the fancy footsteps of fellow Housewives Kim Fields, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Vanderpump and, long before she joined the RHBH family, Lisa Rinna.
The full DWTS lineup will be announced Wednesday on Good Morning America.
But first, don't miss a new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tonight on Bravo at 9 p.m.