A fan site also caught a video of SelGo making her way out of the Ziggo Dome with her security following the conclusion of the show.

We wouldn't doubt if she ends up joining The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) on his Zurich and Paris stops into next week, too. After all, a source recently told E! News, "Abel is proud to have Selena by his side."

Even when she can't be with him, she's supporting him. For example, SelGo's mom shared a photo from a family game night on Instagram last week, and though the "Starboy" crooner was notably absent, the songstress showed her support for her beau by wearing a special ensemble from his official merchandise collection.