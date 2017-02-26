It's a big night for Hollywood—and an awesome moment for beauty.
Consider the 2017 Oscars all the makeup and hair inspiration you need for your glam events—and even your more casual get-togethers, too.
One could not miss Janelle Monáe, in her embellished Ellie Saab gown and Jennifer Behr crown, which was perfectly complemented by her bold brows, statement lashes and a strong highlight game. Every time the light hit the Hidden Figures star, the actress glowed in all the right ways. There is no such thing as too much in this instance.
Wearing a similar gilded gown, Jessica Biel was another statuesque star to behold. Her beauty look was less of a statement than Janelle's, but Justin Timberlake's better half paired a sleek, slicked-back updo with a minimal makeup look, letting a thick, winged cat-eye do all the talking.
Finally, you can't have a Best Beauty roundup without Priyanka Chopra. While the Quantico star usually opts for a bold lip to emphasize her beautiful pout, the actress complemented her metallic, geometric gown with kohl-lined eyes and shimmery shadow.
