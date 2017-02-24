A big congratulations are in store for Lauren Manzo!

The Manzo'd With Children star and her husband, Vito Scalia, welcomed their first child into the world...a beautiful baby girl!

Lauren took to Instagram to share the first photo of her little one, captioning the post, "My Markie Girl," with a heart emoji. The nickname "Markie" is short for Marchesa Anna Scalia, which Caroline Manzo announced shortly after her daughter.

"Welcome to the world Marchesa Anna Scalia,our little Markie!" Caroline captioned another photo. "Mommy and daughter are resting comfortably, 'Grandma Caroline' loves you both beyond measure!"