The stars were definitely shining for La La Land at the 2017 Oscars!

During Sunday's award show, La La Land's song "City of Stars" won for Best Song. Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who helped create the song, took the stage at the ceremony to accept their award.

To win the award, the trio beat out Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" from the movie Trolls, Jim: The James Foley Story's "The Empty Chair," Moana's "How Far I'll Go," and they even won over themselves for one of their other amazing La La Land songs, "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)."