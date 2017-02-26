Lionsgate
The stars were definitely shining for La La Land at the 2017 Oscars!
During Sunday's award show, La La Land's song "City of Stars" won for Best Song. Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who helped create the song, took the stage at the ceremony to accept their award.
To win the award, the trio beat out Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" from the movie Trolls, Jim: The James Foley Story's "The Empty Chair," Moana's "How Far I'll Go," and they even won over themselves for one of their other amazing La La Land songs, "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)."
During their speech, the trio gave shout-outs to the cast and crew of La La Land. And Justin Paul gave a special shout-out to his mom, "I want to thank Richard Craft and Joe Mahota. I want to thank my mom, who is amazing and my date tonight and she let me quit the JCC soccer league to be in a school musical."
Justin continued, "So, this is dedicated to all the kids who sing in the rain and all the moms who let them."
