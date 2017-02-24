Courtesy Douglas Elliman/Caters News, ike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
We've got an obsession with Calvin Klein's former home.
The fashion designer sold his stunning 5,802-square-foot, two-story, five-bedroom, five-bathroom Miami Beach waterfront home for $13.15 million this week.
The house was built in 1929. One of its most striking features is a private dock and infinity pool aligned with bamboo stalks and overlooking the Biscayne Bay. The home contains an open floor plan with furniture and antiques from Italy and Morocco—in tones as neutral as that of his apparel, Spanish-style arches, a balcony, a dome kitchen and has its own private courtyard. There is also a guest house. Klein's name was on the original listing.
Other celebs who have over the years bought homes in the area include Matt Damon andRicky Martin.
Klein purchased his waterfront property in 2004 for $5.75 million. He first listed it for sale in 2015 and had asked for $16 million, then dropped the price to $15 million. The home was recently relisted with an asking price of $12.85 million.
"It may sound crazy, but I wouldn't sell it to just anyone," Klein told Page Six in 2015. "It would break my heart. I hate to use the word 'unique,' but I have never seen another house like it...I want to sell it to someone who appreciates the aesthetic."
"I'm a sucker for views," he said. "Not to compare apples to oranges, but Miami Beach is a resort."
The buyer's name has not been revealed. Their real estate agent told Southern Florida real estate news outlet The Real Deal that the new owner is from the United States and plans to use the home as a vacation retreat. They also bought the furniture for a separate price.
The designer owns several homes, including a $14 million triplex penthouse in Manhattan, property in the Hamptons and a $25 million multi-story house in the Hollywood Hills, Variety reported.