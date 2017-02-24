Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson claims one of her employees stole thousands of dollars from her business, Coto Insurance & Financial Services.

The Orange County sheriff tells E! News that a crime report wasn't written; instead, an information report titled possible embezzlement was drafted. Investigators are going to take a look and determine whether it's a civil or criminal report.

According to TMZ, Gunvalson, 54, noticed discrepancies in the company's books and believes the unnamed employee embezzled money into his personal account and "poached clients" from her son, Michael Wolfsmith, who is vice president of the brokerage. Gunvalson hired the employee two months ago but reportedly already fired him.