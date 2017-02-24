The show must go on. (This is your spoiler warning.) Nashville said goodbye to Connie Britton, but the show is far from over, its creative team wants you to know that.

"Shows always move forward. Grey's Anatomy moved forward. Thirtysomething moved forward after Gary died. This is such a rich cast and such a rich group of characters there's so many great stories to tell," executive producer Marshall Herskovitz told EW.

Britton's presence will be felt, via flashbacks, and stories about how the other characters are dealing with loss. "But the show of Nashville is a world, it's not about one person. As great as Connie is and Rayna was, it was never just one person. What people will find as they process their feelings—and maybe fans will be angry at us or at her for this happening—but they'll find the fabric of the show more than holds," Herskovitz said.