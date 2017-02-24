Roll down the windows and raise the volume because Calvin Harris' latest track will have you sliding into the weekend.

The Grammy-winning DJ just dropped his newest track, "Slide," featuring Frank Ocean and Migos. With a soothing synthetic sound and the velvety vocals of Ocean and Migos, the song feels like the perfect start to a relaxing drive to the beach on a Saturday morning.

While it's not quite even spring yet, Harris did just that when he took to Snapchat to tease the single while driving with the melody pumping.

As one fan perfectly put it, "Seriously though, this new @CalvinHarris track is the kind of music that is good for the soul."