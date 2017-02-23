Paula Patton's legal team is dropping allegations against Robin Thicke ahead of a scheduled hearing.

In new documents obtained by E! News, the actress claims that her ex "willfully, intentionally, and wrongfully changed/fabricated a court order specifying custodial timeshare of the couple's minor child."

In addition, Paula alleges that Robin "threatened petitioner with the filing of a kidnapping report to law enforcement premised upon a falsified court order."

Furthermore, a separate allegation claims Robin and his attorneys/agents "interfered with and attempted to influence the outcome of a pending DCFS investigation." According to Paula, Robin took a DCFS case worker out for an expensive sushi dinner while DCFS was actively investigating their family's situation.

According to a source, Robin and his son had two monitors with them during their entire visit that included a trip to the park to play basketball. His son Julian wanted sushi so they traveled to Nobu in Malibu.