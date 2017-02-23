Savannah Chrisley may have a new man in her life.

After sparking romance rumors with NBA basketball player Chandler Parsons, the Chrisley Knows Best star decided to speak out about the speculation on social media.

In an Instagram posted Thursday afternoon, Savannah shared a quote with the wording, "Let's Get One Thing Straight. I'm Not."

She then captioned the photo, "@chandlerparsons who?"

Older sister Lindsie Chrisley would later comment: "I love you always and forever, no matter what!"