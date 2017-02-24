The question "Who are you wearing" is a loaded one in Hollywood. It's a phrase that can elicit cringes in even the most poker-faced red carpet attendee. It's a phrase that can spark hundreds of reactionary tweets. Asking an Oscar attendee to identify the designer of her dress is an act that can seem trivial in a time of heightened awareness and attention to inclusion and equality (and, let's not forget, the movement to #AskHerMore), but it actually has a long and important history of necessity in the award show system.

That's because the tradition of dressing an actress for an award show, like almost anything in the industry, is truly a business opportunity.

As this Sunday's 89th annual Academy Awards approaches, fashion designers, actresses, and their stylists are all furiously preparing for what is to be one of their collectively most pivotal moments of the entire gold statue rat race: The red carpet. Viewers may be tuning in to find out who brought their mom as a date or whether Amy Schumer is going to shout out O.B. Tampons again, but there's a behind-the-scenes system that's banking everything on those few minutes of screen time.

This, ladies and gentleman, is the story of celebrity Oscar dresses.