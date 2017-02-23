Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Katrina: American Crime Story's cast is shaping up to be as A-list heavy as The People V. O.J. Simpson's with the addition of Matthew Broderick. Broderick will play Michael D. Brown, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency during Hurricane Katrina.
Broderick joins Annette Bening in the cast of the second installment of the anthology series from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Bening is playing Kathleen Blanco, the governor of Louisiana at the time of the disaster.
This isn't Broderick's first time playing a government official on TV, he had a memorable role on 30 Rock as Cooter Burger.
Brodreick has two Tony and was nominated for a Golden Globe and Emmy. On the big screen he recently appeared in Rules Don't Apply, Manchester by the Sea and Trainwreck. His TV work includes Adventure Time (voice acting), The Jim Gaffigan Show, Louie and Modern Family. This would be his first series regular gig. Broderick's first credited role was a guest spot on Lou Grant, the spinoff of The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
Katrina is the second installment of American Crime Story. The team already has the third and fourth seasons in the works. The third season is set to tell the tale of the murder of Gianni Versace and the fourth season is slated to focus on the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.
Don't expect Murphy's muse Sarah Paulson to take on the role of Hillary Clinton in the fourth season.
"Sarah will be in it but she won't be playing Hillary [Clinton]," Murphy revealed in an interview with E! News. "That's earmarked for talks with somebody else. We're casting that now. I can't say what Sarah is playing, but it starts shooting at the end of this year."
Start your speculation now!