Katrina: American Crime Story's cast is shaping up to be as A-list heavy as The People V. O.J. Simpson's with the addition of Matthew Broderick. Broderick will play Michael D. Brown, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency during Hurricane Katrina.

Broderick joins Annette Bening in the cast of the second installment of the anthology series from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Bening is playing Kathleen Blanco, the governor of Louisiana at the time of the disaster.

This isn't Broderick's first time playing a government official on TV, he had a memorable role on 30 Rock as Cooter Burger.