Jack Falahee knows that the reveal in last week's episode of How to Get Away With Murder that Connor was in Annalise's house the night it burned down, apparently attempting to administer CPR to an unconscious Wes, cast some suspicion on his character. After all, if he wasn't involved in Wes' death, why would he have been keeping this under wraps all this time?

That said, the actor's got a pretty logical argument for why you might want to rule Connor out as the murderer heading into tonight's two-hour season finale.

"There's been a lot of floater theories that Connor somehow killed Wes and immediately regretted it and tried to do CPR," Falahee told reporters at a press screening of the finale. "I mean, sure. I guess. Worst murderer ever!"