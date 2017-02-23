When you work together for 13 years, playing one another's best friend, you learn a thing or two about the person you're sharing the screen with. Or so you'd think.
When E! News visited the Grey's Anatomy set, we thought we'd put that theory to the test as we challenged stars Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers to a little game we like to call Co-Star Confidential. Are the actors as close as bed-sharing besties Meredith and Alex? Does Ellen know Justin's go-to craft services snack? Does Justin know how Ellen takes her coffee? And do they agree on who's dressing room is messier? There's only one way to find out.
In tonight's new episode of the long-running ABC soap, Alex finally returns to Grey-Sloan Memorial now that the assault case against him has been dropped (thanks to a convenient change of story from his victim DeLuca), only to discover just how much has changed since he left, while Meredith is still suspended and still challenging Bailey (Chandra Wilson) over her decision to hand the teaching program over to Eliza (guest star Marika Dominczyk).
Meanwhile, Jo (Camilla Luddington) has to make a difficult decision on a case, while Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) tries to keep her distance from Eliza, despite their easy chemistry. Something tells us she's going to have a hard time with that.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.