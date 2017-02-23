The Today Show Family Continues to Grow: See All the Hosts' Adorable Kids

Hoda Kotb, Baby, Adoption, Haley Joy

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb

The Today Show family only keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Hoda Kotb was the latest of the show's co-hosts to grow her family, adopting a baby girl named Haley Joy.

The news anchor made the exciting announcement on Tuesday, phoning into the show. "She's a Valentine's baby," Kotb gushed, admitting both she and Kathie Lee Gifford have been keeping the secret for quite some time. "She is the love of my life."

Kotb also took to Instagram to share a photo holding the little one in her arms.

"And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, 'Oh there you are. I've been looking for you,'" Kotb captioned the sweet moment.

The heart-warming announcement got us thinking of all the other growing families connected to the show. For example, both Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer just welcomed babies into the world in December.

Launch the gallery above to see the full Today Show family album!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

